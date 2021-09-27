TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,946 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

