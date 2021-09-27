TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ TGA opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.34.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter.
About TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.