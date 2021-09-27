Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report sales of $827.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the highest is $893.04 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. 17,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.