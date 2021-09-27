Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE TCN opened at C$16.63 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

