Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $29.07 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

