TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Insider Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. 90,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,705. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

