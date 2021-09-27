Truist Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $400.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Truist from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $413.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.50. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $175.78 and a 12-month high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

