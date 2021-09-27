TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.10 Million

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $555.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.09 million and the lowest is $550.20 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares during the period.

TTMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

