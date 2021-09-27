Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $48.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.85. 37,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,510. Methanex has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 135.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 105.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

