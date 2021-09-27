TWO (NYSE:TWOA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Sell”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TWO (NYSE:TWOA) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. TWO has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

