U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after buying an additional 2,047,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after buying an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 578,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.39 million, a P/E ratio of -107.86 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

