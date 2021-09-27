U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.92. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 4,034 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

