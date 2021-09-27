UBS Group Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

Shares of BNP opened at €54.80 ($64.47) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.27. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

