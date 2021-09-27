UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.05. 1,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,558. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $99.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 313.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

