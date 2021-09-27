United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after acquiring an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $356.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.31 and a 12 month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.