Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

