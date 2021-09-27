Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,500.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.23. 113,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Usio by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

