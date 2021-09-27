Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $351.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $352.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

