Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 140.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after acquiring an additional 868,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

