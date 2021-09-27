VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after acquiring an additional 815,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after acquiring an additional 123,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

