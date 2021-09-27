Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 459,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 37,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 117,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.