Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

