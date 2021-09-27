Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

