Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.