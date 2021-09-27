Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Lifted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $143.00 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

