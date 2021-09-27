Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 8.41% of Vapotherm worth $51,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 204,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 135,657 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

VAPO opened at $25.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $671.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

