Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $29,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

