Venus Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.85 or 0.00050912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $245.07 million and approximately $25.94 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,930.20 or 1.00027318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00086785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002375 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.86 or 0.00549551 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,215,585 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

