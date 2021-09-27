Venus Reward Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and $1.03 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00128675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043986 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

