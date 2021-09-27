Verso Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Verso has a market cap of $6.93 million and $260,898.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00101118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.84 or 0.99783586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.55 or 0.06960671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.47 or 0.00748067 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

