Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $27.96 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $27.96 million and $134,512.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,180.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.76 or 0.06905469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00343580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.77 or 0.01158751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00107553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.46 or 0.00574813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00560261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00302061 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,969,897 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.