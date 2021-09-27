Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $52,115.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00347505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

