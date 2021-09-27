Viberate (VIB) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Viberate has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

