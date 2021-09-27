VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.79 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $39.27 million and approximately $48.59 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00123349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043362 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

