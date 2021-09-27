VIG Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. VIG has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $270.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,998,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

