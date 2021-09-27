Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $272.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.90. The company has a market cap of $451.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

