Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,960. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

