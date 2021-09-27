Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at GBX 114.72 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £31.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.42. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.