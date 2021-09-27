Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Up 12.2%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares shot up 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.24. 2,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The stock has a market cap of $566.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

