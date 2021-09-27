Wagerr Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $10,765.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.00434438 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,713,878 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

