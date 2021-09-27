Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €115.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

FRA HEN3 opened at €79.28 ($93.27) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

