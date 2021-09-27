Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WRTBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.