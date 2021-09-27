Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,409 shares of company stock worth $12,021,367. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.35. 21,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,016. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.