WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.00 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

