Wedbush Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $60.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

