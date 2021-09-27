Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollarama (DLMAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS: DLMAF) in the last few weeks:

9/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $45.35 on Monday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.