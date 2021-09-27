Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently:

9/23/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $560.00 to $655.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

9/22/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $580.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $595.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $555.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $535.00 to $620.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $530.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $525.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $590.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $609.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $616.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

