WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Now Covered by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.72.

TSE WELL opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.63. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$6.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

