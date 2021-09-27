Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 809,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,450,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

