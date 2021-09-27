Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 887.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 194,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 166,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

WMC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 400,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

