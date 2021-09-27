Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $125.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

